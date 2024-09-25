Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Walmart traded as high as $80.86 and last traded at $80.71. 3,252,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,449,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360,248 shares of company stock worth $959,228,295. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $649.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

