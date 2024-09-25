Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,483 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,969 shares of company stock valued at $555,889. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $291.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

