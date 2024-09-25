Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,357 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBT stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

