Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 496.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Redwire were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Redwire Trading Down 1.7 %

Redwire stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.96. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

