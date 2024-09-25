Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.