Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 124.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Insider Activity at INmune Bio

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,044.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,124.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also

