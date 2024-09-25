Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 247,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

RSPD stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.