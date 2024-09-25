Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

SEVN has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

