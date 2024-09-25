Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

