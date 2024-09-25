Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $457,000 Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

