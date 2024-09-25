Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRHC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Freedom by 110.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Freedom by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

