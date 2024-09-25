Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $485,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.