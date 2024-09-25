Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ACHV opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile



Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

