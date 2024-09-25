Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1,932.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
