Benin Management CORP Sells 8,572 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

