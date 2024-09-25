Koa Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Koa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 13.2% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

