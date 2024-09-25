Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $429.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.