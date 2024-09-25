Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.59

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.59 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.76). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,505,473 shares.

Avacta Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £192.38 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.59.

Insider Activity at Avacta Group

In related news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95), for a total value of £355,000 ($475,361.54). 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

