Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.02

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.02 and traded as high as C$97.15. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$95.92, with a volume of 697,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IMO shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.69.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.0042992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

