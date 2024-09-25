Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 109,889 shares trading hands.

Enteq Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.12.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

