James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.72

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.72 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 169.55 ($2.27). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 172,759 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £723.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.72.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

