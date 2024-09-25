Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,928,521 shares.
Goldstone Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
