dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.60

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.60 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.21). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 82,189 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £277.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,257.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

