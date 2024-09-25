Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.01. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 18,147 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

