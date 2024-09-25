Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $85.00

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 392.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

