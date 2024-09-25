Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $10,348,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

