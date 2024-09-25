Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.