D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

