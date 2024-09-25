Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE RF opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

