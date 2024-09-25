StockNews.com Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a one year low of $141.83 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Assurant by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Assurant by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,580.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 428.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.