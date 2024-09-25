Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 136.4% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

