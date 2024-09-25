Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:DKL opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.11. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.40%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at $785,953.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at $785,953.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherri Anne Brillon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,887. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 484,571 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

