Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.