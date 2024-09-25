Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.70.

LNW stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $10,570,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $5,748,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

