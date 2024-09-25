StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.