AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of AAR by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AAR by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

