Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

ZVRA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.