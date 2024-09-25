CIBC Boosts B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target to $3.60

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.