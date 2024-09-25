Oppenheimer Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $400.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.11. The firm has a market cap of $397.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

