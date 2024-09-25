Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Braze has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth $5,714,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Braze by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

