Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,522.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 in the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

