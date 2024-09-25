Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.7 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

