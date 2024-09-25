Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

