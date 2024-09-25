Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE CCK opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

