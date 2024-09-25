Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. Celsius has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

