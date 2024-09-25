DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

