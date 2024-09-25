Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.