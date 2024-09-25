Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

