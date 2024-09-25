BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.15.

BioNTech Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.94 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

