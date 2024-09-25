CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

CRWD opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.42, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

